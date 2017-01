Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road, Orrington, Maine

ORRINGTON, Maine — A public baked bean supper will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road.

Menu includes baked beans, hot dogs, rolls, casseroles, homemade pie.

Prices are $7, $3 for children.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →