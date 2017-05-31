Community

Public all-you-can-eat chicken pie supper at Garland Grange Hall

Posted May 31, 2017, at 9:38 a.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road, Garland, Maine

For more information: 207-924-4123

GARLAND, Maine — All-you-can-eat chicken pie public supper, 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 9, Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road. Menu includes chicken pie made by Helen Cole, formerly of Log Cabin Grocery; vegetables, potatoes, homemade bread and desserts. $7, $3 ages 5 to 12, free under age 5. Proceeds to benefit Garland Grange Building Fund. For information, call 924-4123.

