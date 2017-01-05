Thursday, May 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This workshop will provide a comprehensive overview of key aspects of psychosocial assessment, including interview skills/strategies and alternatives to direct questioning, such as genograms, observations and games. It will focus on whom the assessment is for and writing to that audience in a single document. This workshop fulfills Maine’s requirement for psychosocial assessment for newly licensed clinicians.

Nichole Dauphinee, LCPC

May 11, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick

Cost: $100

