Sunday, March 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Ramada Inn, 490 Pleasant Street, Lewiston, Maine
For more information: 207-650-3880; soulintentions777.com
Psychic/Healing Fair: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Ramada Inn, 490 Pleasant Street, Lewiston, Maine 10am to 4pm. Come spend the day discovering yourself or loved ones who have passed. Door prizes, 3D aura photography, jewelry, animal communicators, a wide assortment of gems, crystals & minerals, energy healing, medium readings, tarot card readings, incense, spiritual items. Admission $5.00 most workshops are included with the price of admission to the fair. For more information check us out on Facebook (Community Awakening Holistic Fair) or our website www.soulintentions777.com or communityawakeningholisticfair@gmail.com
