PSYCHIC/HEALING FAIR

Community Awakening Holistic Fair
Internet
Community Awakening Holistic Fair
By Becky Grant
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 6:29 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Ramada Inn, 490 Pleasant Street, Lewiston, Maine

For more information: 207-650-3880; soulintentions777.com

Psychic/Healing Fair: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Ramada Inn, 490 Pleasant Street, Lewiston, Maine 10am to 4pm. Come spend the day discovering yourself or loved ones who have passed. Door prizes, 3D aura photography, jewelry, animal communicators, a wide assortment of gems, crystals & minerals, energy healing, medium readings, tarot card readings, incense, spiritual items. Admission $5.00 most workshops are included with the price of admission to the fair. For more information check us out on Facebook (Community Awakening Holistic Fair) or our website www.soulintentions777.com or communityawakeningholisticfair@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. KKK recruitment flyers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment flyers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  2. Protests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration orderProtests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration order
  3. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  4. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  5. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs