PSYCHIC FAIR

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Ramada Inn Lewiston, 490 Pleasant Street, Lewiston, Maine
For more information: 207-200-7927; soulintentions777@gmail.com
Come join in the fun. There are many vendors to choose from and something for everyone to see.
In addition to our amazing local Mediums, we also have a Medium from Scotland and one from England.
There will be Mediums, Crystals, Tarot Card Readings, Reiki, Palmistry, Astrology, Jewelry, Pet Communication, Sound Therapy, Aura 3D Photography, Medical Intuitive, and much more.
Admission is $5.00. There are FREE workshops throughout the day that are included in the price of admission.
Children 5 and under free
Located at the Ramada Inn, 490 Pleasant Street, Lewiston, ME
207-200-7927
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →