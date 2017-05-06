Provoking Evolution: Finding our place in the struggle

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine
Conservationist and author Brooke Williams presents his new book, Open Midnight: Where Ancestors and Wilderness Meet, and its inspiring stories of how wilderness can remind us of our humanity.
“Open Midnight documents my exploration of the idea that by spending time in the wilds we’re driven to contribute to the greater good of our species,” Williams says.
Open Midnight (Trinity University Press, 2017) follows the dual stories of
Brooke’s own time trekking in the Utah wilderness, and delves into the historic life of his great-great- grandfather through the experiences of naturalists such as Charles Darwin who lived in the same period.
Described by the Santa Fe New Mexican as being “a kind of prayer — for peace, for connection between land and people, and for the future of the species,” this book draws on the beauty and stories of both untamed nature and human struggles.
Williams’s life has been one of adventure and wildernesses exploration. His conservation career spans thirty years, most recently with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. He has an MBA in Sustainable Business from the Bainbridge Graduate Institute. He’s a freelance journalist with four books including Halflives: Reconciling Work and Wildness, and dozens of articles. His most recent book, Open Midnight, documents his exploration of places where the outer and inner wilderness meet. He and his wife, the writer Terry Tempest Williams, and their dog, Winslow, split their time between Castle Valley, Utah and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.
