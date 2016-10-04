Provoke the Vote

By Nancy Walker
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 4:09 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: outside the Red Thread, One City Center, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

The MECA Public Engagement program in collaboration with artists Elizabeth Jabar and Colleen Kinsella of Future Mothers present Provoke the Vote. Students and faculty have created a visual campaign to inspire the public to participate in the electoral process and vote in the 2016 election.

Story continues below advertisement.

This special one night only event features the Future Mothers/Future Bridges Tent and a live poster printing and postcard dissemination effort. There will also be a make your own political button station created by graphic design students in the Maine AIGA Type Lab, and a Freedom Of/Freedom For interactive installation.

First Friday, October 7 from 5-8PM outside the Red Thread, One City Center

Maine Campus Compact and the League of Women Voters will be present to register voters and provide information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Port Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since AugustPort Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since August
  2. Longtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by carLongtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by car
  3. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors
  4. Cabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billionCabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billion
  5. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education