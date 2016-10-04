Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: outside the Red Thread, One City Center, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

The MECA Public Engagement program in collaboration with artists Elizabeth Jabar and Colleen Kinsella of Future Mothers present Provoke the Vote. Students and faculty have created a visual campaign to inspire the public to participate in the electoral process and vote in the 2016 election.

Story continues below advertisement.

This special one night only event features the Future Mothers/Future Bridges Tent and a live poster printing and postcard dissemination effort. There will also be a make your own political button station created by graphic design students in the Maine AIGA Type Lab, and a Freedom Of/Freedom For interactive installation.

First Friday, October 7 from 5-8PM outside the Red Thread, One City Center

Maine Campus Compact and the League of Women Voters will be present to register voters and provide information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →