Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street Suite 100, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org
Protecting Healthcare–Concerns with the proposed American Health Care Act
— talk and discussion with Tim Burns
Tim Burns is the Chief Radiation Physicist at the cancer center in Brewer where he ensures patients get safe and effective radiation treatments. He also wants to make sure all Mainers get the care they need and deserve.
This talk and discussion are part of a weekly Action/Support gathering held at the Center each Tuesday from 11 – 12. For more information call 942-9343
