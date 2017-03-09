Protecting Healthcare–Concerns with the proposed American Health Care Act talk and discussion with Tim Burns

By Ilze Petersons,
Posted March 09, 2017, at 1:21 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street Suite 100, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

Protecting Healthcare–Concerns with the proposed American Health Care Act

— talk and discussion with Tim Burns

Tuesday, March l4th 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine

96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor

Tim Burns is the Chief Radiation Physicist at the cancer center in Brewer where he ensures patients get safe and effective radiation treatments. He also wants to make sure all Mainers get the care they need and deserve.

This talk and discussion are part of a weekly Action/Support gathering held at the Center each Tuesday from 11 – 12. For more information call 942-9343

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Salvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor homeSalvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor home
  2. Body of missing Sanford woman foundBody of missing Sanford woman found
  3. Maine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurantMaine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurant
  4. Mississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitorMississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitor
  5. Maine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catchesMaine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catches

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs