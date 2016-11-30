PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FRAUD

MONEY SMART FOR OLDER ADULTS

With over 50 million Americans aged 62 and older, Older Adults are prime targets for financial exploitation both by persons they know and trust and by strangers. Financial exploitation has been called “the crime of the 21st century”. Join Patricia Lane, Vice President and Branch Managers for Bath Savings Bank in Damariscotta on December 8 at 10:00 a.m., at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta for a “Money Smart” workshop for older adults designed to provide community members with information and tips to help prevent common frauds, scams and other types of elder financial exploitation in your community especially during the holiday season. Fee: $5. To register for Patricia’s Money Smart Frauds and Scams workshop please call 563-1363.

Bath Savings is an Alliance Partner in Money Smart, an award-winning FDIC financial education curriculum designed to help consumers understand basic financial services, develop money-management skills and learn how to use banking services effectively. “Money Smart offers user-friendly information on every aspect of personal finance,” says Bath Savings President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Hutchinson. “The program covers a range of relevant topics, including budgeting, borrowing, saving, and the importance of good credit. At Bath Savings we feel that it is our responsibility to help educate everyone on the importance of smart financial habits.”

