Protect the Places you Love – AMC’s Conservation Work & How to Engage!

The places you love..
AMC
The places you love..
By Nancy Jacobson
Posted Nov. 24, 2016, at 11:02 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org

If you love to hike, paddle, ski, camp or just love our Maine mountains what happens in the State House and Congress affects YOU! Learn How will development, pollution or land conservation can change your trails experience for the better or worse. Here in Maine, AMC works hard all year round to support a variety of conservation and environmental policy issues both in Augusta and at the federal level in DC. We advocate on behalf of all of our members with recreation access as our primary lens. Issues we’ve worked on include: Land for Maine’s Future conservation funding, energy efficiency and renewable energy policy, wind siting rules, forest management and regulations, Maine’s mining rules, and the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund.

Join AMC Policy Staff Bryan Wentzell & Kaitlyn Bernard and the ME Chapter Conservation Chair Pete Carney for an update on Maine’s current environmental issues and a preview of the 2017-2018 Legislative session. We’ll have a rundown of the election results and what they mean for our policy agenda. We’ll also have opportunities for Maine members to stay in the loop and try their hand at policy advocacy.

