Saturday, May 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Prospect Community Center, 959 Bangor Road, Prospect, ME
For more information: 207 567 3615
Prospect Lots More Than Beans Supper
We’re back for another season of great food and good company! Prospect Community Center will be hosting our first monthly benefit supper on Saturday, May 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the Prospect Community Center dining room – corner of Rte 1A & Rt 174 across from the Prospect Fire House. Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Pulled Pork, Lasagna, American Chop Suey, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Clam, and Chicken Casseroles, Fresh Salads, Homemade Pies, Cakes, and Yeast Rolls. Adults $8.00 Children under 12 $2.00. You can’t eat at home for less! Benefit for building maintenance and community concerns. For more info call 567-3615.
