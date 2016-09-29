Prospect Lots More Than Beans Supper

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Prospect Community Center will be hosting our monthly benefit supper on Saturday, October 6, 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the Prospect Community Center dining room – corner of Rte 1A & Rt 174 across from the Prospect Fire House. Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Pulled Pork, Lasagna, American Chop Suey, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Clam, and Chicken Casseroles, Fresh Salads, Homemade Pies, Cakes, and Yeast Rolls. Adults $8.00 Children under 12 $2.00. You can’t eat at home for less! Benefit for building maintenance and community concerns. For more info call 567-3615.

