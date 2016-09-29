Community

Prospect Lots More Than Beans Supper

By Jennifer McVeigh
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 5:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Prospect Community Center, 959 Bangor Road (1A), Prospect, Maine

For more information: 207 567 3170

Prospect Community Center will be hosting our monthly benefit supper on Saturday, October 6, 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the Prospect Community Center dining room – corner of Rte 1A & Rt 174 across from the Prospect Fire House. Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Pulled Pork, Lasagna, American Chop Suey, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Clam, and Chicken Casseroles, Fresh Salads, Homemade Pies, Cakes, and Yeast Rolls. Adults $8.00 Children under 12 $2.00. You can’t eat at home for less! Benefit for building maintenance and community concerns. For more info call 567-3615.

