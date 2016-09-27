Prospect Harbor UMC Baked Bean Supper – Sat – Oct 1st – 4 to 6PM

By Prospect Harbor UMC,
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 8:28 p.m.
Last modified Sept. 27, 2016, at 8:55 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Prospect Harbor United Methodist Church., 57 Main Street, Prospect Harbor, Maine

For more information: (207)963-5556; facebook.com/events/1684288901897869/

This is our last authentic traditional Maine

“Saturday Nite Church Baked Bean Supper” for the year.

Join us on Saturday, October 1st from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Did you know we feature regular & vegetarian baked beans; red & brown hot dogs; mac & cheese; rolls & biscuits; and coleslaw?

Afterward, top off that supper with a dessert or two. The dessert choices will include pies, cakes, and goodies.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5.

