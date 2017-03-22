Prospect Harbor UMC Baked Bean Supper…Sat April 1st…4-6PM

By Prospect Harbor UMC,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 22, 2017, at 2:38 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Prospect Harbor United Methodist Church , 57 Main St., Prospect Harbor , Maine

For more information: 963-5556; facebook.com/events/1219329408163452

No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke.

Join us on Saturday, April 1st from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Did you know we feature regular & vegetarian baked beans; red & brown hot dogs; mac & cheese; rolls & biscuits; and coleslaw?

Afterward, top off that supper with a dessert or two. The dessert choices will include pies, cakes, and goodies.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discriminationHampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discrimination
  2. Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine islandHunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine island
  3. Intoxicated Bangor group attacked by fake Uber driver
  4. Amazon will start charging sales tax for Maine shoppers, state officials say
  5. Old Orchard Beach man tries to kill ants with matches, sets house on fire

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs