Promotions and New Hires: Maine Media Collective Keeps Growing Strong in its Tenth Year.

Maine Media Collective—publishers of Maine, Maine Home+Design, and Old Port magazines, producers of Love Maine Radio and the Kennebunkport Festival, and the home to Art Collector Maine and the Brand Company—announced today the promotions of Jeffrey D’Amico and Terri Coakley and the hiring of Ryan Hammond. Now in its tenth year of operation, the organization continues to enjoy steady growth while solidifying its position as one of Maine’s largest media companies.

D’Amico has been with the company for five years as an Advertising Account Manager and will assume the role of Director of Sales: Coakley who was also an Advertising Account Manager steps up to the role of Director of Events and Sponsorships: and Hammond joins the organization as an Advertising Account Manager after a stint in sales at another regional publication.

“It’s been amazing to watch Jeffrey grow as a member of the team and further develop his leadership skills. In his new role he will lead our organization’s sales team to help them grow and develop their relationships with existing and new clients,” said Andrea King, Chief Operating Officer. “Terri’s promotion to Director of Events and Sponsorships is such a natural fit for her because it will allow her to put her sales and hospitality background to good use in her new role. And when we met Ryan we knew instantly that he was a perfect fit for us and are pleased to welcome him aboard.”

These staff changes are a direct result of the of the organization’s sustained growth, which is relocating to a more spacious and newly built office at 16 Middle Street in October of this year.

For more information about Maine Media Collective, go to mainemediacollective.com.

