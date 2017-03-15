Promoting and Advertising on a Shoestring Budget for Bucksport Bay area business

By Chris Long
Posted March 15, 2017, at 2:55 p.m.

Monday, April 10, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jewett School, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-780-4420; mainesbdc.org/marketingbucksport

This is the fourth free seminar in the series: Marketing Mondays for Bucksport Bay Area small businesses. Whether you’re just starting or have been in business for years, being smart about your marketing budget is never a bad idea. This seminar will look at email marketing, social media, website and in person strategies to grow your business. We’ll talk about how to evaluate scams, figuring out who your customers are, and when it is worth it to hire someone to help versus DIY.

Cost: Free

Registration is required.

Sponsored by the Maine Small Business Development Centers.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least 2 weeks in advance. Call 207-780-4420.

