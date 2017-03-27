Saturday, April 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston, Maine
For more information: 207-689-2000; francocenter.org/events/281/prom-night-just-like-high-school-only-better/
“Just like high school … only better! (& cheaper)”
Bring your friends and join us for the most fun you’ve had since high school … maybe the most fun you’ve ever had! Enjoy a fun night at L/A’s Franco Center. Your high school principal will be your host for the evening. A message from the principal: “We’re all adults here, and you can do anything you want at Prom. However, there are rules! Get dressed up and be prepared for a prom night celebration loaded with lots of laughter, great food, music from across the decades, the ‘prom punch’ you always dreamed of, chaperones, and many more surprises!” The evening’s program will of course include the coronation of the Prom King and Queen, cheerleaders, a photo booth, and much more! The doors and bar open for this fun and entertaining evening at 7 p.m. A delicious buffet dinner prepared by the Franco Center staff will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. After that, guests will dance to tunes from across the decades from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Seating is limited, so choose your night and book it at the Franco Center, NOW!!
Reserved: $40; Group rates are available for groups of 8 or more.
Tickets by Phone: 207-689-2000
Box Office Hours: 12pm to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
