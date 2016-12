Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: The Redeemer Lutheran Church, 540 Essex St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-944-8261

BANGOR, Maine — Project Spirit will offer snacks and warm winter clothing 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Redeemer Lutheran Church, 540 Essex St. Donate clothing or swap out for something else. 944-8261.

