Project Learning Tree Educator Workshop

Friday, March 3, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Project Learning Tree Workshop, Lee Academy, Lee, Maine For more information: 207-621-9872; mainetreefoundation.org

Participants in this workshop will be introduced to examples of placed based learning activities that are aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards and the Common Core Standards and provide students with opportunities to relate science to their local communities. We will go outside and begin developing an inquiry science unit relating tree health, environmental conditions, and maple sap production that can be adapted at multiple grade levels. Participants will receive PLT curriculum guides, which are full of standards aligned STEM lessons and activities.

Cost: $40, includes: 3.5 contact hours, PLT curriculum guide, snacks, and lunch

Who should attend: Classroom teachers, outdoor educators, and home-school providers interested in implementing hands-on inquiry based STEM activities that connect students with their local communities. To register, please contact Cathy Jo Herlihy, Maine Tree Foundation, mtf@gwi.net or 621-9872 by Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

