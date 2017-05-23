Program for Ages 12-16 Offering Fun, Adverture & the Outdoors at Medawisla Lodge!

Summer in Maine – short, sweet and so much to do! In our area, there are plenty of wonderful options for camps, programs and sports for youth to get involved with. For several years, the Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District (PCSWCD) has been a leader in providing quality youth programming year-round. Starting in 2014, the District staff along with our partners at the Maine Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) developed a fantastic summer youth program, the Teen Wilderness Expedition.

The Teen Wilderness Expedition is a 3-day, 2-night trip for ages 12-16 to AMC’s Medawisla Lodge, from Tuesday, July 11th to Thursday, July 13th. On this trip, youth will get a chance to explore Medawisla, AMC’s brand new lodge, all while enjoying fun outdoor recreational activities and experiencing the diverse and expansive natural resources that we depend on in Piscataquis County.

The PCSWCD staff along with the education staff at the Appalachian Mountain Club have worked together to develop an engaging program that offers something to peak everyone’s interest. There will be fishing and hiking for the outdoor enthusiast, leadership skill building games for our future leaders, outdoor skills building, ample time to relax, kayak or swim with friends along the sunny shores of Second Roach Pond where it meets the Roach River, and so much more. If the activities alone weren’t enough to entice you, youth will love the delicious family-style meals, rustic cabins and the overall experience of staying at one of AMC’s famous wilderness lodges. This experience is truly a trip of a lifetime and is always enjoyed by the youth that join us each year. The registration fee covers the cost of all the gear and equipment needed to participate in activities, meals, snacks and the overnight stays at this incredible lodge.

If the fun, learning and stay at the lodge weren’t enough, this program also provides youth with an opportunity to explore various careers in the field of natural resource conservation. They will be guided through activities by PCSWCD staff, AMC staff, naturalists, resource professionals and skilled volunteers with experience working in these fields. The vast natural resources in Piscataquis County provide countless job opportunities and exploring these natural treasures inspires youth who naturally engage with the outdoors to consider future careers in these fields.

The PCSWCD is very proud of this program and we look forward to sharing this experience with youth interested in trying something new this summer! We have many repeat campers and work to provide a new adventure for all each year.

If you have a child ages 12-16 who would like to join us for this fun outdoor adventure, please contact the Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District for registration information at 564-2321 ext. 3, info@piscataquisswcd.org or stop by our office at 42 Engdahl Drive, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426. For more information about the Teen Wilderness Expedition, please check out our website – http://www.piscataquisswcd.org – and our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/www.piscataquisswcd.org.

We will see you for the 2017 Teen Wilderness Expedition!

