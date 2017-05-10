Professional Logging Contractors of Maine holds 22nd annual meeting, raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network

BREWER – The Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine held its 22nd Annual Meeting Friday, May 5 with guests including U.S. Representative Bruce Poliquin, and raised a record $44,000 for the Log A Load for Kids Foundation to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The event also included the presentation of awards to Congressman Poliquin, Maine State Senator Paul Davis, former Maine State Representative Jeff McCabe and many PLC members for their outstanding contributions to the logging industry over the last year.

Congressman Poliquin welcomed the crowd of more than 170 Maine loggers, supporters, forest products industry business owners and representatives, lawmakers, and family members attending the evening dinner and awards ceremony that followed a day of meetings, presentations, and the auction in support of the Log A Load for Kids Foundation.

Congressman Poliquin noted how important the $8 billion forest products industry is to Maine, accounting for 34,000 jobs including more than 7,000 tied to logging, and pledged to continue fighting for the logging industry and small businesses in Maine. He also noted the opportunities in the emerging forest economy for companies that can adapt and invest, and vowed to work toward a business climate that can help those companies succeed.

The Congressman praised the work ethic and generosity of Maine loggers, noting the funds raised in the Log A Load auction.

“I know how hard you folks work, I know what good people you are, and I know this has been a tough patch for your businesses,” Congressman Poliquin said. “To see the generosity and the love in this room for these kids at a time when it’s tough like this – I am really proud to represent you.”

PLC members are well known for their generosity in supporting charitable causes benefiting children and are strong supporters of the Log A Load For Kids annual campaign which encourages loggers and others in the forest products community to donate the value of one load of logs, or any amount, to local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Log A Load For Kids is a national leader in CMN fundraising. For more information, or to donate funds to a CMN-affiliated hospital in your area, please visit www.logaload.org.

The PLC and the Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems (EMHS) Foundation have raised nearly $900,000 since 1996 for children in Maine. Donations have gone to support research and training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care, all in support of the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. EMHS is a CMN hospital.

The Annual Meeting is one of the PLC’s major fund-raisers for Log A Load, and last year raised more than $36,000 in support of the cause at the auction. PLC Members were determined to exceed that this year, and they succeeded, setting the new record of $44,000.

“The generosity of this group despite difficult times in logging never ceases to amaze me,” Dana Doran, Executive Director of the PLC, said “Our members rise to and above any challenge, and continue to devote effort, time and resources to the Log A Load cause.”

“Our annual meeting is a time to reflect, a time to celebrate and a time to plan for the future. The PLC has made significant strides on behalf of loggers, forest contractors, and forest truckers in the past 22 years and stands ready to continue its work on behalf of the industry for years to come. Our members should be proud of what they have accomplished this year, and especially proud of what was accomplished here for the children tonight,” Doran added.

The meeting concluded with award presentations including the following:

PLC Logger of the Year Award: This award recognizes a PLC Logging Contractor for their commitment to the sustainability of the industry and logging as a profession. The winner this year is Madden Sustainable Forestry of Milford.

PLC Impact Awards: Each year, the PLC recognizes someone from the public sector who has demonstrated a commitment to the industry and has made a significant impact for its improvement. This year the PLC recognizes three individuals for this award. The winners this year are U.S. Representative Bruce Poliquin, Maine State Senator Paul Davis, and Maine State Representative Jeff McCabe.

PLC Community Service Award: This award is given annually to a PLC member, Supporting Member or affiliated organization that has demonstrated a significant commitment to giving back to their community. The winner this year is Dean Young Forestry of Franklin.

Acadia Insurance Safety Award: In 1999, the PLC and Acadia Insurance partnered together to make safety a priority in the logging industry by creating a member benefit for PLC contractors, providing training and education, reducing claims and increasing profitability. This award is given to a company that continuously demonstrates safety throughout their business. The winner this year is J.L. Brochu, Inc.

PLC Supporting Member Award: The PLC Supporting Member of the Year Award is presented annually to a PLC Supporting Member that has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to logging contractors in Maine. The winner this year is Cross Insurance.

PLC President’s Award: The President’s Award is presented to an individual or organization within the PLC which has had a significant and positive impact on the PLC and the logging industry in Maine. The winner this year is Sappi.

Master Logger Supporters Award: The Trust to Conserve Northeast Forestlands recognizes outstanding supporters of the Northeast Master Logger Certification Program. The winner this year is Maine Woodland Owners.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to recognize the latest loggers to become Master Logger certified through the Northeast Master Logger Certification Program. New Master Loggers included:

B & D Logging, Inc. of Carthage, Maine.

of Carthage, Maine. Dean Young Forestry of Franklin, Maine.

of Franklin, Maine. Grady Forest Products of Whitefield, Maine.

of Whitefield, Maine. H.B. Logging, LLC. of Monroe, New Hampshire.

of Monroe, New Hampshire. Matt McGary Logging, LLC. of Merrill, Maine.

of Merrill, Maine. Thomas Richards and Son, Inc. of Oxford, Maine.

of Oxford, Maine. Tide Mill Enterprises of Edmunds, Maine.

Maine’s loggers are a vital part of the state’s forest products sector, which is worth an estimated $8.5 billion annually. Maine’s logging industry contributes $882 million to the state’s economy each year and supports more than 7,300 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

The PLC of Maine was formed in 1995 to give independent logging contractors and sole proprietors a voice in a rapidly changing forest industry. A Board of Directors made up entirely of loggers makes the PLC the only logging organization in Maine run by loggers for loggers. The mission of the PLC is to promote logging as a profession, advocate for logging professionals, cultivate responsible forest management, and sustain a strong forest products industry.

Learn more about the PLC at www.maineloggers.com.

