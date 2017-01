Process + Place​​

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Location: Maine College of Art, Charles C. Thomas Gallery, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu