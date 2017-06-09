Pride Fest at the Blue Hill Public Library

The Blue Hill Public Library will be hosting three days of “Pride Fest” events, celebrating the local Lesbian/Gay/Bisexual/Transgender/Queer (LGBTQ) community, starting June 22nd. The celebration kicks off that night at 7:00 PM with a presentation by George Stevens Academy senior Hannah Flood, who will talk about the history of LGBTQ rights in the United States, from the existence of nonbinary genders in certain Native American cultures, to varying gender standards throughout history and efforts to decriminalize homosexuality.

On Friday June 23rd starting at 5:00 PM there will be a double header movie event featuring the films Pride (rated R), a comedy/drama based on the true story of LGBT activists who raised money to help families affected by the 1984 coal miner strike in Britain, and Moonlight (rated R), a coming-of-age film based on a semiautobiographical unpublished play by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

On Saturday June 24th from 10:00 to 11:30 AM families are invited to spend the morning making rainbow themed crafts, reading books that celebrate diversity, and checking out recent new LGBTQ additions to the collection. The public is also invited to participate in a Community Pride March through Blue Hill at 3:00 PM, an “open mic” at 6:00 PM to share written works, art, songs, stories, and experiences as a member or ally of the LGBT community at 6:00 PM, and at 7:00 PM a “Community Carnival” reception to spend some time getting to know new people, enjoying rainbow themed snacks, playing Cards Against Humanity, and entering the “Drag Queen Coloring Sheet” contest!

These programs are part of the library’s “Diversity Downeast” series, and are made possible with the help of a grant from the Equity Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. The grant also supported the purchase of new materials that celebrate diversity for the library’s collection. They are free, and open to everyone. For more information call the library at 374-5515.

