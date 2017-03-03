Priceless the Movie

Saturday, March 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: New Life Church, 391 North Main St, Brewer, Maine For more information: newlifechurch.today

Please come to this free showing of Priceless, starring Joel Smallbone

of the band, For King and Country.

​

Seating is limited. To attend, Please reserve your seats at newlifechurch.today

For those who would like to help, we will be collecting donated items to be distributed to people in need in our area.

See Our website for items to donate.

​

This movie is rated PG-13 and is not intended for young children.

​

Please feel free

to bring all the movie snacks you like!

​

If we fill the seats for Saturday night,

we will add Friday March 17 as well.

​

​

We look forward to seeing you At the Movies!

