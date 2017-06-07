Fort Kent ~ On May 2nd, Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) convened the Liaison Committee of the Board of Trustees for its second annual meeting. Comprised of local residents from across the St. John Valley, the role of the Committee is to provide NMMC with insight and prevailing perception about NMMC and to serve as ambassadors to keep NMMC informed regarding the quality of healthcare delivered in the St. John Valley.

John Ezzy, NMMC Board Chair, welcomed members to the meeting which is convened each year for the purpose of providing updates on NMMC initiatives and to obtain feedback regarding the quality of services at NMMC. The program began with NMMC Chief Executive Officer, Peter Sirois, who provided an informative review of the state of healthcare at the local, state and national levels. The seventeen member committee also learned about: upgraded radiology services, new providers, a new partnership with the Frank H. Netter School of Medicine, strategic collaborative relationships in which NMMC is currently engaged, strategies for enhancing the patient experience, the effects from changes in hospital reimbursement which will impact hospital operations and actions in progress for the community health needs assessment. Sue Devoe, Director of Quality, presented a summary of awards and recognition earned for the delivery of quality clinical services in 2016 -2017. She spoke about the national recognition received for being a leader in antibiotic stewardship and courtesy home visits and she highlighted other awards earned: Top 20 designation by the National Rural Health Association for performance in eight pillars of excellence, Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for performing at the ninety fifth percentile in key quality indicators, the Employee Immunization Honor Roll for meeting 97% compliance for immunizing against influenza and the Maine Tobacco-Free Hospital Network Gold Star Standards of Excellence designation.

The common theme shared by members was relative to strategies for increasing the communication about hospital news and improvements to the communities it serves. Joanne Fortin, Director of Communications provided an update on current methods utilized for communicating with the public including: newsletters, website links, social media, radio and television. Following the presentation, members were encouraged to share their feedback and ask questions. Peter Sirois said, “We value your questions and suggestions. With your feedback, we are able to make more informed decisions about improvement in healthcare delivery for the St. John Valley.” The Liaison Committee convenes annually and is also provided opportunities to communicate with NMMC representatives between meetings.

To learn more about NMMC's many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org

