“Pretty Black: Racism in the Art World” – Art Show Opening

Saturday, June 17, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow St., Suite 100, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org
Join us for the exciting opening of an art show featuring local artist Keith Washington. His work celebrates culture, body, music, and poetry, and challenges the paradigms of fine art and exclusivity. It provides a provocative and sometimes uncomfortable look at race in the art world through multimedia pieces and fictional characters such as Pretty Black.
According to the artist, “Pretty Black’s character identifies with the fact that one can find the beauty in all. Next to the prejudiced actions of racism in the art world, this is just a segment. However, my expression of creation will only blossom in the face of the doubter.”
Free event – Presentation by the artist – Refreshments FMI: 942-9343, info@peacectr.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →