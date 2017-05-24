“Pretty Black: Racism in the Art World” – Art Show Opening

By Karen Marysdaughter
Posted May 24, 2017, at 1:51 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow St., Suite 100, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

Join us for the exciting opening of an art show featuring local artist Keith Washington. His work celebrates culture, body, music, and poetry, and challenges the paradigms of fine art and exclusivity. It provides a provocative and sometimes uncomfortable look at race in the art world through multimedia pieces and fictional characters such as Pretty Black.

According to the artist, “Pretty Black’s character identifies with the fact that one can find the beauty in all. Next to the prejudiced actions of racism in the art world, this is just a segment. However, my expression of creation will only blossom in the face of the doubter.”

Free event – Presentation by the artist – Refreshments FMI: 942-9343, info@peacectr.org

