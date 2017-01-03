Preti Flaherty Attorney Michael S. Smith Named as Partner

Michael S. Smith, Partner, Preti Flaherty
Preti Flaherty
By Kevin Johnson
Posted Jan. 03, 2017, at 4:41 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine (January 3, 2017) — Preti Flaherty is pleased to announce that the firm’s partnership has named attorney Michael S. Smith as partner. Smith practices in the firm’s Litigation and Health Law Groups and is based in the Portland, Maine office. He previously practiced as an associate.

Smith brings to Preti Flaherty broad national and international legal experience. His practice is focused on commercial and antitrust litigation, criminal and internal corporate investigations, and regulatory issues affecting healthcare providers. Prior to joining the firm, Mike was a senior associate in the New York and Boston offices of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, an international law firm. In addition, Smith served for six months in 2010 as a Special Assistant District Attorney in the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, where he managed a caseload of over 200 criminal matters. He is a native of Whitefield, Maine and earned his law degree from Boston College Law School.

