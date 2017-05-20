Presumpscot School 5K & 1 mile Fun Run/Walk

By Presumpscot Family
Posted May 20, 2017, at 12:48 a.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Back Cove, Preble Street Extension, Portland, Maine

For more information: runinarace.com/Presumpscot/

Enjoy a run, walk or stroll around Back Cove to benefit Presumpscot Elementary School, one of the smallest schools in Portland, with one of the most culturally diverse populations from across the globe. Despite being a high poverty and high needs school we are very proud of the academic successes of our students. Money raised will go toward purchasing technological equipment and educational resources to aid in 21st century learning. Join us in this community event Saturday June 10 starting at 8:30 am.

