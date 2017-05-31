Presque Isle native Mary Barton Smith launches Bigrock Capital Campaign with a $350,000 gift

MARS HILL, Maine — Bigrock Mountain Alpine Ski Area has announced a major gift from Presque Isle native Mary Barton Smith to kick off its capital campaign.

Smith has shown a consistent commitment in much of her philanthropy to the health and wellness of all ages of Maine’s population. Her investments in the Rodney Smith Center for Fitness and Occupational Wellness, The Outdoor Sports Institute, The Presque Isle Community Center and now Bigrock Mountain, reflect that commitment.

Bigrock, founded in 1961, is at 980 vertical feet the tallest ski area in northern Maine and the Maritimes. It has 35 trails, and operates as a 501C3 non-profit led by a volunteer board, with a mission to make skiing as a healthy, active, outdoor lifestyle accessible to all.

“Northern Maine has long snowy winters, and to lead healthy lives, people of all ages need affordable access to outdoor winter recreation,” said Smith, in a press release. “I’m excited to start the Bigrock Capital Fund and hope others will join the effort to make this important community resource available for future generations.”

“Mary’s gift will have a profound and lasting impact on our mountain and the people we serve,” said Darrell McCrum, chairman of the Bigrock board, in a press release. “We will immediately start reaching out to those we hope will be inspired by Mary to join our campaign”

The Bigrock Capital Fund will address critical needs for the mountain — purchasing equipment and funding the infrastructure projects vital for the mountain’s sustained operation and growth.

To learn more about Bigrock Mountain, visit www.bigrockmaine.com

