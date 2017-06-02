Presque Isle Historical Society to give presentation on Alice Kimball

Presque Isle, ME–The Aroostook Medical Center and the Presque Isle Historical Society will team up once again to bring alive a piece of Aroostook County history through the Society’s quarterly presentations. On Wednesday, June 7, participants will learn more about a local woman, Alice Kimball, who left quite a legacy for our community.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the McCain Conference Rooms on the second floor of TAMC’s East Annex at 140 Academy Street in Presque Isle. Several special guests including Dan Ladner who knew Ms. Kimball well will be on hand to talk about their memories of and experiences with Ms. Kimball.

Kim Smith, who will give the presentation, stated, “It is rare to know a lot about women from the 1800s as, in those days, women were simply someone’s wife or mother and were not seen to have an identity or contribution to make. In order to stand out and be remembered, the woman either kept a journal that survived the ravages of times or she was unique and remarkable in some extraordinary way. Such is the case with Alice Kimball.”

Presque Isle Historical Society’s mission is to study, promote and preserve the history, culture, heritage and physical artifacts of Presque Isle for present and future generations. For more information on the Society and its programs and events, please visit www.pihistory.org, call 762-1151, or e-mail pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.

