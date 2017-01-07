Presidential Inauguration Screening

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Jan. 07, 2017, at 11:59 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Blue Hill Public Library will screen the presidential inauguration on Friday January 20th at noon. Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be sworn in as president and vice-president, respectively, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by the inaugural address.

Community members of all ages and all political affiliations are welcome and encouraged to attend. This event is sponsored by the Library. For more information, call the Library at 374-5515.

