Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

In partnership with the Camden Conference, join Professor Seth Singleton Saturday afternoon, January 28, 2:00 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for his talk entitled “President Trump, Populism and Human Rights.” Will seventy years of world concern for liberty and human rights be dumped in the trashcan of history by nationalist strongmen? It is entirely possible, but not inevitable. This event is free and open to all.

At the University of Maine, Seth teaches courses on international security, US foreign policy, Russia, and Africa. He received his B.A. at Harvard, in Russian History and Literature, and his PhD at Yale, in Political Science. He has lived in Tanzania, Russia, Ecuador, and Vietnam, and consulted in China, Mongolia, and Bolivia. Along with teaching, he has been faculty research associate at Harvard and academic dean in universities in the US and overseas. He has studied nationalism, ethnic difference, and assimilation in the former Soviet Union, Africa, and Asia, and believes that tribalism versus tolerance is now the fundamental question of world affairs.

This presentation is hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library and offered as a free community event in anticipation of the 30th Annual Camden Conference –Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis, February 17-19, 2017. The 30th Anniversary Camden Conference Community Events Series is supported in part by the Maine Humanities Council. For more information about Dr. Singleton’s talk, call the Library at 244-7065.

