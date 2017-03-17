Preservation in Action: Homeowner Workshops

Saturday, April 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Maine Charitable Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-774-5561; portlandlandmarks.org
At the Maine Charitable Mechanics Hall in Portland, Greater Portland Landmarks will present a morning of workshop choices designed for owners of older and historic properties, led by local experts in the fields of real estate, repair and renovation, and construction. This event will be perfect for those looking to tackle projects and maintain property values of their older homes in 2017. Lunch will be provided, along with a talk on the story behind the Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, followed by a tour of the building. Sponsors of the event include Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate, Marvin Design Gallery, Ocean Gate Realty, and Taggart Construction. Cost is $65 for Landmarks’ Members; $80 for Non Members. Register online at www.portlandlandmarks.org and use promo code NEIGHBOR for additional discount.
