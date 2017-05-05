College senior Haleigh Paquette will do a presentation, What’s in a Seed? at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday May 20th at 1:00 PM. She is nearing the end of a year-long program of study on the subject of seeds at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, during which she has attended conferences and taken courses from regional and national experts. She has also learned from her own hands-on experiences at farms and in gardens.

The program will focus on the inherent traits of seeds — their capacities for adaptation, resilience, co-evolution, nutrition, and regeneration — as well as the political ecology that humans have spun around them in the form of corporatization, commodification, homogenization, regulation and technological revolution. Haleigh will outline some measures people can take to shift the power in the seed industry and strengthen farming and gardening systems.

Haleigh is originally from New Hampshire and will be moving to Isle au Haut when she graduates. She has worked on farms and homesteads in Idaho, California, and New England, and worked with kids and parents in a greenhouse at Pemetic Elementary School on MDI.

