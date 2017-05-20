Presentation: Edna St. Vincent Millay

Thursday, June 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Lisa Westkaemper and Michelle Gifford of the Rockland Historical Society will talk about the organization’s acquisition and restoration of the childhood home of Edna St. Vincent Millay, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday June 1st at 7:00 PM. They will also discuss Millay’s life and work, and the new literary organization that has been formed to “preserve the birthplace of Edna St. Vincent Millay and celebrate her legacy through education, the literary arts, and significant collaborations within the Maine community and beyond.”
Edna St. Vincent Millay is one of Maine’s most famous literary figures. Born in Rockland in 1892, Millay was famous for her quick wit, intricate poetry, and numerous love affairs. She received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1923, the third woman to win the award.
With help from Maine philanthropist Roxanne Quimby, the Rockland Historical Society bought the property of Millay’s childhood home in March of 2016. Quimby has also offered matching funds to raise money for its restoration. The historical society plans to restore the original character of the double house and foster a writers’ organization to promote the literary heritage of Midcoast Maine.
This event is free and open to everyone. For more information contact the library at 374-5515.
