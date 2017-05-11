PRESENTATION BY FEATURED GUEST ARTIST

Sunday, June 4, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: UNIVERSITY OF MAINE HUTCHINSON CENTER, 80 BELMONT AVENUE, BELFAST, MAINE
For more information: 207-223-4459; belfastseniorcollege.org
MARSHA DONAHUE, Special Guest Artist Presenter for the 2017 Annual Festival of Art, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, at 1:00 p.m. at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. Marsha is an exhibiting artist and a teacher with degrees from American University in Washington, DC and the Maine College of Art in Portland. In 2004, she founded North Light Gallery in Millinocket, Maine which showcases the fine art of interior Maine. She will speak about her work, her life in the beautiful Mount Katahdin area, and converse with her audience. All are welcome.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →