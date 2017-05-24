Presentation & Book Signing

Thursday, June 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Ellsworth Public Library, 20 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: actoutwithaislinn.bangordailynews.com/2017/05/24/one-minute-hikes/party-time-celebrate-my-first-guidebook-with-me-june-1/
“Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine,” co-hosted by Frenchman Bay Conservancy and Crabtree Neck Land Trust, starting at 6 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library, 20 State Street in Ellsworth.
