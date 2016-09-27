Preparations for the 5th Annual Christmas Exhibit in Cherryfield

Preparations are underway for the 5th Annual Christmas Exhibit in Cherryfield. We have enjoyed displays of the past four years and look forward to new creations and much more this year! Post 8 of the American Legion will be the hosts of the Exhibit and the exhibit will be held at the American Legion Hall in Cherryfield.

We are looking for articficial trees that are 5 feet or taller to use on loan from Nov. 21 – Dec. 5. If you have trees you just want to give away that is great too! Looking for about 20 of them for the Forest of Trees! You are welcome to decorate them as well or loan decorations for them to be decorated with and we will have someone else decorate them. We plan to have some ‘critters’ and benches in the forest as well.

Snow…looking for lots of snow to be donated or loaned. Flake snow or blankets of snow.

Looking for people to create displays or to display doll houses, trains, Nativity scenes, nesting dolls, stars, snowflakes, already made Christmas crafts etc. Whatever Christmas joy you would like to share with the community. We may even have the Grinch display make it this year! Ebanezer Scrouge would be fun too! Five 8 ft spaces (indluding tables if needed) are still available for the Christmas Shop Windows! We already have a book shop, a wood carving shop, and toy shop window in the process by different displayers. There is one 5 ft window shop space available. There is no fee to create a space…you just sign up for what space you need, if you need power and if you need a table. There is plenty of room for other display creations…just call and let us know what you need for space etc. Some use card tables, some use end tables, some use doubled up tables, some bring in fireplaces, some bring in chairs…the creation ideas are endless! These displays are not for advertising or selling anything…just to enjoy Christmas. Each displayer may put their name, organization name or business name on a small sign with their display.

The exhibit continues to be a gift to the community to say thank you and to have patrons come and just enjoy the sites, sounds, smells and feel of Christmas. The exhibit itself will be open it’s six, two hour time frames, that it has been opened each year. Exhibit times will be during Dec. 1st -4th.

Displayers do not have to be at the exhibit during open times, unless you would like to be an usher.

Families, friends, individuals, organizations and businesses are all welcome to help create this exhibit by creating the displays, donating items to decorate with such as wreaths, garland, Santas, angels etc. So create your Christmas display in your mind and heart, come have fun setting it up and know that people will enjoy it so much !!!!! Come to the exhibit itself to see the entire thing set up with no lights but Chrismtas lights and maybe a few small lamps and candles lighting things up to create a wonderful, warm, fun, Christmas magic that will fill the air as it does each year !

If you would like to do any of the above, please contact Cheryl Brown at 546-6053. We need everyone signed up for displays and anything that we will be able to use, that you might loan or give away by Nov. 1st.

Have a great fall !

