Precious Metal Clay One-Day Workshop

By Artascope at bec
Posted June 28, 2017, at 3:03 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/wednesday-one-day-workshop-precious-metal-clay-tickets-34987501559

Precious Metal Clay (PMC) combines the ease of working with clay and the results of precious metals. Learn rolling, stamping and cutting techniques during the creation process and see how they translate in a completed kiln fired PMC piece.

We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.

$79 workshop fee does not include PMC clay supplies. Large packs of PMC bronze clay and small packs of silver will be available for purchase for $25 each (check or cash only) at the studio on the day of class.

NOTE: You will need to return the following week to pick up items made in this class.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs