Pre-K and Kindergarten registration for Asa Adams School in Orono

Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 2:15 p.m.

ORONO — The Asa Adams School will hold pre-K and Kindergarten registration on Wednesday, march 15, from 3:15-6:15 pm. Registration for the 2017-2018 year will be by appointment only. Appointments may be made by calling the Asa Adams School at 866-2151 between the hours of 8:30 am-3 pm.

Children eligible for pre-K must be 4 years of age on or before October 15, 2017. Enrollment will be limited and students will be accepted on a first-come, first served basis. There will be a morning and an afternoon session, each lasting approximately 2-½ hours each. Busing will be provided one-way only for pre-K children. Morning pre-K students may be bused to school, with parent pick-up at the end of class day, and children who attend the afternoon session will need a parent drop-off and may be bused home at end of class day.

Children eligible for Kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2017. Kindergarten is a full-day program.

A legal birth certificate, immunization records and 2 forms of residency verification are necessary in completing the registration forms. It is not necessary for parents to bring their children to registration. Screening and parent orientation will be held at a later date in May.

