Pre K and K Registration in Levant

By Nanette Jarvis
Posted March 07, 2017, at 12:44 p.m.

The Suzanne M Smith School is now accepting Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten registrations for the 2017-2018 school year. To register, please call the Suzanne M Smith School at 884-7444 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. You will need your child’s original birth certificate, immunization records and any legal documents to be photocopied.

The Pre-kindergarten program (half day four-year-old program) is for children 4 years old on or before October 15, 2015.

Kindergarten is for children 5 years old on or before October 15, 2015.

