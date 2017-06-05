Pre-Harvest Tour in China, Maine

Saturday, June 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Thurston Park, Yorktown Road, China, Maine
For more information: 207-626-0005; mainewoodlandowners.org
Forester Harold Burnett will provide an educational tour of a planned selective harvest at Thurston Park in China, highlighting ways the forest will benefit. Members of the Thurston Park Committee will also be on hand to share a wealth of knowledge about the woods, habitats, and resident wildlife. Thurston Park is a 400-acre town-owned forest with waterfalls, hiking trails and cultural and historical landmarks.
Directions: From Rte. 202 at the head of China Lake, turn onto Pleasant View Ridge Road. Travel 0.4 miles, veer right, then another 0.3 miles, and left on Dutton Road, which becomes Libby Hill Rd, one mile. Right onto York Town Rd., one mile to parking. Contact: Jeanne Siviski at 626-0005 or jeanne@mainewoodlandowners.org, the China town office at 445-2014, or Jen Smith, chair of the Thurston Park Committee at 968-5016.
