Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: USM, Wishcamper Center, Room #102, 96 Falmouth St, Portland, ME 04103, Portland, Maine For more information: meprcouncil.org/event/105/PR_Measurement_-_The_Tools_of_the_Trade

We can measure height with a ruler, weight with a scale, but how do we measure the amount of awareness and trust generated by our public relations efforts? In this Tools of the Trade kickoff for the New Year, Boston-based SHIFT VP Dan Brennan will offer tactical advice public relations professionals of all levels can adopt. Dan will share real-life examples of how SHIFT uses various tools – from MOZ to Sysomos and everything in between – to measure the success of its PR efforts. Following the presentation will be a workshop and interactive Q&A. Breakfast is included.

As Vice President, Dan Brennan serves as the strategic lead for clients with overall responsibility and oversight for the success of account programs and campaigns. Dan joined SHIFT in 2012 and has more than a decade of PR and digital media marketing experience with a strong track record of helping companies in B2B tech get noticed in an increasingly noisy market. Dan’s experience covers several B2B technology sectors including advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce, security, supply chain, healthcare, financial services, IT services and more.

