Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, Maine
For more information: 207-688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com
POWER OF PLACE Wells Reserve at Laudholm
Wells, Maine May 26 – October 16, 2017
Opening Reception Wednesday, June 7th 4:30-6:30 pm
Rolling fields and woodland trails on historic coastal farm offer dramatic settings for outdoor sculpture
in granite, steel, marble and bronze by twenty-eight New England artists. http://www.wellsreserve.org/visit/ for admission, hours, events and directions.
