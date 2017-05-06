Outdoors

POWER OF PLACE Wells Reserve at Laudholm

By June LaCombe
Posted May 06, 2017, at 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, Maine

For more information: 207-688-4468; junelacombesculpture.com

Wells, Maine May 26 – October 16, 2017

Opening Reception Wednesday, June 7th 4:30-6:30 pm

Rolling fields and woodland trails on historic coastal farm offer dramatic settings for outdoor sculpture

in granite, steel, marble and bronze by twenty-eight New England artists. http://www.wellsreserve.org/visit/  for admission, hours, events and directions.

