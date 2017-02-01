POW Camps in Maine, Lunch Series discusses the Holocaust and Human Rights

LUNCH AND HISTORY:

POW Camps in Maine During WWII – Rescheduled

With David Greenham, Program Director

Holocaust and Human Rights Center for Maine

Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta will host its weekly lunch and learn program on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Following the luncheon David Greenham, Program Director for the Holocaust and Maine Human Rights Center for Maine located on the University of Maine Campus in Augusta will discuss Maine’s German POW Camps during World War II.

Inspired by the HHRC’s 2013 exhibit Maine Boys Overseas, German Boys in Maine, this program tells the story of German prisoner of war camps from 1944 to 1946. David’s presentation will include the story of the camps which were located in Houlton, Spencer Lake, Seboomook, and Indian Township.

David Greenham, Program Director, is an adjunct professor of Drama at the University of Maine at Augusta, and also works as a grant writer and consultant for non-profit organizations around the state. He has worked as a consultant with the HHRC since 2012, and joined the staff in the spring of 2013. David spent 14 years leading The Theater at Monmouth, and has been a theater artist and arts administrator for more than 25 years. His first involvement in the HHRC was when he produced and acted in a professional production of The Diary of Anne Frank in the Michael Klahr Center in 2010. In addition to his work with the HHRC, David tours with programs throughout Maine for the Maine Humanities Council. Most recently he created and toured The Zany, Majestic Bard in partnership with Maine Humanities and the Maine State Library. David serves on the board of the Colonial Theatre, Everyman Repertory Theater, and on the Advisory Board of the Snow Pond Center for the Arts. David lives in Gardiner.

Luncheon Reservations are required. Please call 563-1363 by noon on Monday, February 6 to make your luncheon reservation. Entrée: Meatloaf with Gravy. For those over 60 years of age the suggested donation is $5.00 per person. All others Coastal’s lunch and learn program is an affordable dining choice at $6.50 per person. Can’t make it to lunch? Community members are always welcome to attend the Center’s Wednesday Learn portion of the day’s Lunch and learn program. Join David and learn some about the politics that led to the creation of Maine’s POW camps during World War II.

