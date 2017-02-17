Thursday, April 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-774-2200; eventbrite.com/e/pouring-for-a-purpose-tickets-31683538316

You do NOT want to miss this event!

Enjoy delicious creations from Cellardoor Winery, Stroudwater Distillery, Fore River Brewing Company, Vena’s Fizz House, and Coastal Root Bitters.

Your ticket includes beverage tastings, food from Kitchen Chicks Catering and Love Kupcakes, music with local band The Loose Threads, and a live auction with Lori Voornas, co-host of the Q97.9 Morning Show as emcee and auctioneer. First 300 to register get a souvenir tasting glass.

Gather your friends and jump into Parrott’s Photo Booth to snap a picture as a souvenir.

All proceeds benefit the Cancer Community Center, a local nonprofit providing support services for people whose lives have been disrupted by cancer.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →