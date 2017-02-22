Pottery Wheel Class

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Arts for All's Combs Studio, Main Street, Prospect Harbor, ME For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/pottery-wheel-for-adults/

When: Wednesdays 6:00-8:00 pm

March 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th

If you have always thought that it looked like fun to throw clay on the potter’s wheel, here’s your chance to try it! In this hands-on pottery class, you get a quick introduction to wheel throwing …then you try it. We supply materials, instruction, demonstrations and hands-on assistance.

You’ll get a feel for the clay and discover the magic of making functional objects on the potter’s wheel. This is a great class for the curious, a night out experience or just want to check pottery off the bucket list! No experience required. We provide the clay and tools. The only thing you need to do is wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy.

This class also welcomes folks who have begun their journey with clay and are looking to continue on with it. There is always more to learn!

Ages 16-Adult

