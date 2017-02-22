Pottery Wheel Class

By Lisa Salsbury
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Arts for All's Combs Studio, Main Street, Prospect Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/pottery-wheel-for-adults/

When: Wednesdays 6:00-8:00 pm

March 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th

If you have always thought that it looked like fun to throw clay on the potter’s wheel, here’s your chance to try it! In this hands-on pottery class, you get a quick introduction to wheel throwing …then you try it. We supply materials, instruction, demonstrations and hands-on assistance.

You’ll get a feel for the clay and discover the magic of making functional objects on the potter’s wheel. This is a great class for the curious, a night out experience or just want to check pottery off the bucket list! No experience required. We provide the clay and tools. The only thing you need to do is wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy.

This class also welcomes folks who have begun their journey with clay and are looking to continue on with it. There is always more to learn!

Ages 16-Adult

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditionsMaine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditions
  2. 2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown
  3. Floating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning themFloating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning them
  4. Collins meets with activists pressuring her to oppose Trump’s policiesCollins meets with activists pressuring her to oppose Trump’s policies
  5. Alfond Foundation vows to pay off students’ debt to draw STEM workers to Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs