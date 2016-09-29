Potatoes, apples and cider: Maine foods for October

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension publishes information to help find, grow, use, preserve and store in-season fruits and vegetables in Maine. Visit extension.umaine.edu to order or download bulletins to fit the season, including October favorites such as “Let’s Preserve: Apples,” “Vegetables and Fruits for Health: Potatoes” and “Safe Home Cider Making.”

UMaine Extension educator Kathy Savoie recommends getting up-to-date information on the best methods, canners, jars and seals to use to ensure a safe result before preserving food. With the season’s first frost rapidly approaching, it is important for home canners to know that the USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning (2015 edition) recommends that canners select only disease-free and frost-free, preferably vine-ripened, produce for canning. Recommendations are available from local UMaine Extension offices and online at extension.umaine.edu/food-health, including upcoming food preservation workshops and how-to videos. For information, call 581-3188 or 800-287-0274 in Maine.