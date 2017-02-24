Portland Rotary and The University of Maine School of Law Partner with Lyseth Elementary School to Increase Childhood Literacy

PORTLAND, Maine — Only 64% of Portland elementary school students are reading at grade level by fourth grade. Portland’s reading proficiency is 5% below the state average. Contributing factors include limited access to books at home, with a ratio of 13 books per middle-income child, and only 1 book per 300 low-income children. By 2027, the community aspires to have 78% of children reading proficiently by the end of third grade.

On January 23, the Portland Rotary Club, and the University of Maine School of Law launched their community service project collaboration at Lyseth Elementary School in North Deering, to combat the current literacy crisis facing Cumberland County.

Lyseth Elementary School has implemented monthly in-class readings for 340 K-3rd grade students and book donations to students’ home libraries through June 14, 2017. 1,700 books have been donated to supply the students for the school year.

“It is aligned activities like these, that will help make sure more of our kids are reading at grade level and positioned for long-term success,” said Liz Schlax, President of United Way of Greater Portland.

“Launching the Law School-wide service project, in partnership with Portland Rotary, will help extinguish the book famine whilst breaking down those obstacles preventing access to knowledge for our most precious resource- our children,” said Danielle Conway, Dean of the University of Maine School of Law. “By promoting literacy among children eight years old and younger, I am confident that we will increase the number of children who will come to know they belong in college and in graduate school.”

Through this partnership, the Maine Law Community and Portland Rotary members are building strong connections with the children through reading and demonstrating that members of the community care about their success.

“Connecting with Maine Law and Portland Rotary during the school year will help our students improve their reading and social skills,” said Peter McCormack, Assistant Principal of Lyseth Elementary School. “The greatest need we have is in the area of literacy, we appreciate the time they are spending helping individual young learners.”

Reading sessions are scheduled through the end of May. If the collaboration with Portland Rotary, Maine Law, and Lyseth Elementary School proves to be successful it may become an annual service project.

About Rotary International

Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 160 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs.

The main objective of Rotary is service — service in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. They also support programs for youth, educational opportunities and international exchanges for students, teachers, other professionals, and vocational and career development. The Rotary motto is Service Above Self.

The University of Maine School of Law is the state’s public and only law school, a vital resource serving our Community. Maine Law is an institutional public servant committed to providing an accessible and affordable student-focused program of legal education and achieving the highest standards of ethical behavior. Our rigorous doctrinal and experiential curriculum, influential scholarship, and innovative programming prepare students to practice law, promote respect for the rule of law, and advance justice for all members of society.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →