Portland Public Schools’ Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Feb. 27 – March 10

PORTLAND, Maine – Portland parents: It’s the time of year to enroll your children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs for next fall.

The Portland Public Schools’ kindergarten enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year begins on Feb. 27 and runs through March 10 (and ongoing). Pre-kindergarten pre-registration applications also will be accepted Feb. 27 through March 10.

Kindergarten enrollment takes place by appointment at the child’s neighborhood school beginning Feb. 27. Children must be 5 years of age on or before October 15, 2017, in order to attend kindergarten. Please bring the following documents to register a child: original proof of birth, the child’s immunization record, and proof of residency in the city of Portland.

The pre-kindergarten program for 4-year-olds will accept pre-registration applications for the 2017-18 school year startingFeb. 27. The district plans to have 117 slots available in eight classrooms; final numbers and classrooms are contingent on the approval of funding of the 2017-2018 Portland Public Schools’ budget.

Children are eligible for pre-kindergarten if they turn 4 years old by Oct. 15, 2017 and live in Portland. The program is free and follows the Portland Public Schools’ calendar. The pre-kindergarten day runs from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school.

The pre-kindergarten classes will be chosen by lottery if more children apply than the space allotted. The pre-kindergarten lottery will be held the week of March 13 to fill the available slots. You may pick up a pre-registration form at any Portland public elementary school, at Central Office, at our Multilingual & Multicultural Center, or online at www.portlandschools.org. Completed pre-registration forms should be returned to your neighborhood elementary school.

In order to reach the district’s goal of improving school readiness, pre-kindergarten classes are designed to look like our most diverse elementary schools. Students accepted for pre-kindergarten will be notified individually and their parents will need to complete enrollment paperwork to finalize registration for pre-kindergarten.

Completed pre-kindergarten applications should be turned in to your neighborhood elementary school.

Here’s a list of neighborhood schools and contact numbers:

East End Community School – 874-8228

Hall Elementary School – 874-8205

Longfellow Elementary School – 874-8195

Lyseth Elementary School – 874-8215

Ocean Avenue Elementary School – 874-8180

Peaks Island Elementary School – 766-2528

Presumpscot Elementary School – 874-8220

Reiche Community School – 874-8175

Riverton Elementary School – 874-8210

If you do not know which school is in your neighborhood, please call 874-8237 or email dorer@portlandschools.org with your home address and what grade your child/children is/are entering and a PPS staff person will let you know which is your neighborhood school.

To enroll children whose families speak a language other than or in addition to English at home, please contact the Multilingual Intake Center (874-8135). They will oversee English language proficiency testing and health screening as well as enrollment.

For more information, go to the “Parents” section on the district website, www.portlandschools.org and click on “School Enrollment.” You can also go directly to this link: http://www.portlandschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=1094237&pageId=7131841

